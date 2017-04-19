Grand jury indicts 16-year-old boy for murder of 15-year-old Iroquois High School student

Le Truong, a 15-year-old Iroquois High School student, died on Thursday, Nov. 10, after he was shot in the stomach in the 4900 block of S. First Street, near Tenny Avenue. (Source: Abdirashid Mohamud)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a 16-year-old boy Tuesday for the murder of another teen.

Le Truong, a 15-year-old Iroquois High School student, died on Thursday, November 10th, after he was shot in the stomach in the 4900 block of South First Street, near Tenny Avenue.

Police say they stopped a stolen car a week later in the area of Wabash Court -- a car that matched a description in a wanted poster.

According to police, a juvenile suspect in the car was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Le Truong's death. Police would not identify that juvenile at the time, due to his age.

But according to court documents, a grand jury indicted 16-year-old Mathew P. Bullard Tuesday on charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a minor in connection with Truong's death.

It is not clear from court documents if Bullard is the same juvenile as the suspect police pulled from the stolen car on November 10th.

