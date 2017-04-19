New riverboat coming to Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New riverboat coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new riverboat is currently making a 2,000-mile voyage to Louisville. 

Louisville Metro Council approved the $750,000 purchase of the Georgia Queen last week. 

Crew members from the Belle of Louisville are traveling on the boat right now along the coast of Florida, and then through the Intracoastal Waterway connecting to the Mobile River, Tennessee River and, eventually, the Ohio River.  

It should be about two weeks before the boat docks at the Fourth Street Warf.

When it gets to town, it will undergo renovations before being ready for cruising around June 1.

