Floral designers to craft Kentucky Derby Garland of Roses at Middletown Kroger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday, May 5, Kroger shoppers will get a chance to watch history.

Master floral designers will craft the Garland of Roses for the Kentucky Derby at the Middletown Kroger. They say the best time to see the work will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The completed Garland will be on display until 8:30 a.m. on Derby Day. It will then be transported, along with the Jockey's Bouquet, to Churchill Downs with a police escort. 

Last year, more than 6,000 people came out to see the process.

