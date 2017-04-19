JCPS responds to Crosby Middle School overcrowding - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS responds to Crosby Middle School overcrowding

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A JCPS middle school already overcrowded by hundreds of students will remain that way at least for the next year.

Crosby Middle School near Middletown currently has 1,300 students with a capacity of 900 -- and some of those students are using the school's stage as a classroom.

Hundreds of concerned parents attended community meetings in January to discuss options of how to ease the overcrowding issue, but as the school year comes to a close, they have little hope changes will be made before fall.

"This is all a very new and daunting experience for us," said Natalie Dorris who moved to Louisville from California and had planned on her children going to Crosby. "Our whole life is basically waiting upon this middle school situation."

Parents are concerned over attendance boundary zones and suggested Norton Commons Elementary be used to ease Crosby's congestion. 

"We have classrooms here that are empty," said Norton Commons PTA president Monica Rinaudo. "You've got 1,300 kids in a 900 capacity school, kids are on the stage, we don't want to put our kids in that situation -- we have room here!"

One suggestion parents have is to expand Norton Commons Elementary from K-5th to K-8th by adding one grade a year over the next three years and telling WDRB it would take only two new teachers to fix a problem that affects hundreds.

Now JCPS has sent a letter to parents after reaching a decision about what to do with Crosby's overcrowding. 

"The district has decided to move forward with continuing to limit the optional applications of students outside Crosby's attendance area." The letter goes on to state that, "…we recognize that this effort alone is not sufficient to make the needed changes to manage student enrollment."

Parents feel the community meetings called in January to gather input by the district were a waste of time, and state that they feel the district knew all along no changes would be made to Crosby.

"I think if they are asking parents and administrators to look into solutions they need to take us up on what we provide," said Rinaudo.

Although no changes will be made for the 2017-2018 school year, parents are hopeful the district will address the issue again as soon as possible.

