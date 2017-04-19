JCPS responds to Crosby Middle School overcrowding

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A JCPS middle school already overcrowded by hundreds of students will remain that way at least for the next year.

Crosby Middle School near Middletown currently has 1,300 students with a capacity of 900 -- and some of those students are using the school's stage as a classroom.

Hundreds of concerned parents attended community meetings in January to discuss options of how to ease the overcrowding issue, but as the school year comes to a close, they have little hope changes will be made before fall.

"This is all a very new and daunting experience for us," said Natalie Dorris who moved to Louisville from California and had planned on her children going to Crosby. "Our whole life is basically waiting upon this middle school situation."

Parents are concerned over attendance boundary zones and suggested Norton Commons Elementary be used to ease Crosby's congestion.

"We have classrooms here that are empty," said Norton Commons PTA president Monica Rinaudo. "You've got 1,300 kids in a 900 capacity school, kids are on the stage, we don't want to put our kids in that situation -- we have room here!"

One suggestion parents have is to expand Norton Commons Elementary from K-5th to K-8th by adding one grade a year over the next three years and telling WDRB it would take only two new teachers to fix a problem that affects hundreds.

Now JCPS has sent a letter to parents after reaching a decision about what to do with Crosby's overcrowding.

"The district has decided to move forward with continuing to limit the optional applications of students outside Crosby's attendance area." The letter goes on to state that, "…we recognize that this effort alone is not sufficient to make the needed changes to manage student enrollment."

Parents feel the community meetings called in January to gather input by the district were a waste of time, and state that they feel the district knew all along no changes would be made to Crosby.

"I think if they are asking parents and administrators to look into solutions they need to take us up on what we provide," said Rinaudo.

Although no changes will be made for the 2017-2018 school year, parents are hopeful the district will address the issue again as soon as possible.

