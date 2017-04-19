JUDGE: Man accused of setting off explosives in Madison, Ind. not competent to stand trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of setting off explosives in Madison, Indiana, last year has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

A judge found that David Theiring is suffering from "a mental disease."

Theiring is accused of setting off a pipe bomb across the street from the Madison Police Department last March. A week later, another pipe bomb exploded outside a judge's home.

Theiring has been ordered to be hospitalized to receive treatment for no longer than four months. At that point, the court will decide how it will move forward with the case.

