English Mastiff shot with pellets more than 27 times in Seymour, Indiana

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- A dog in Seymour, Indiana was recovering Wednesday night after being shot more than 27 times. Now police are looking for the person responsible.

From a distance, Jackson, the nearly one-year-old English Mastiff, looks like he's multi-colored.

"He's a big baby. He's shy," owner Hayden Howard said. "But other than that he's a lovable dog. He loves my son, Noah."

But if you take a close look, each spot is where the dog had to be shaved so a vet could remove over 27 pellets from his skin.

Howard says Jackson acted normal and never appeared to be in pain. She says she could see the tiny holes under his fur, but thought they were bug bites until the vet told her otherwise.

"He just starts pulling BBs and pellets out of him," she said. "I was in shock. I didn't think that that was what it was."

Howard says Jackson was shot with a pellet gun on Saturday while tied up in her own back yard. Even though 27 pellets were removed, some are still inside the dog. Other pellets were also found lodged in his doghouse and the tree next to it.

"You're thinking, you know he's not a vicious dog. I mean, he's a baby still. He doesn't bother anybody, and it's like, why would you shoot at him 20 - 60 times?" Howard said. "You have to be a very sick person to do that to a dog."

Seymour police have not made any arrests in the case, but Detective C.J. Foster tells WDRB a search warrant was executed at a neighbor's house Wednesday morning. While police were able to obtain evidence there, they also got more than they bargained for. Timothy Woodard, Howard's neighbor, was arrested for having meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

As the investigation continues, Howard hopes the person responsible will be charged.

"I watch him everywhere I go now. He stays inside with me," she said. "I mean, I'm kind of afraid to even let him in the backyard by himself now."

Jackson is currently taking six pills a day for pain management and to avoid any infections. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.