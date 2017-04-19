Louisville officials introduce new look and tech for Metro EMS ambulances

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Suspects arrested for string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is showing off two new ambulances with an all-new look.

Metro EMS is switching to an orange color scheme to improve visibility on the road. The ambulances also have dual sirens and additional lights.

"This is going to reduce the motor vehicle collisions that our ambulances could potentially be involved in," Metro EMS Executive Director Jody Meiman said.

Metro Emergency Services spokesperson Mitchell Burmeister says the vehicles are experiencing additional wear and tear as the number of runs increase in the city.

"In the last five years, we’ve seen a 31 percent increase in our calls for service for EMS units," Burmeister said.

The additional work can also take a physical toll on paramedics and EMTs.

Metro EMS purchased a power chair for lifting patients on stairs and a power stretcher.

"The power stretcher certainly has a great potential to reduce injuries to our paramedics and EMTs out in the field, as well as other first responders," Burmeister said.

Metro Emergency Services acknowledges the new trucks will not be able to help the community without enough people to drive them.

"We definitely have a shortage of EMTs and Paramedics in the state, as well as across the country, and so we are out there actively recruiting, but then also training, EMTs and Paramedics," Burmeister said.

Metro EMS will have eleven new ambulances for its emergency responders by the end of the year.

The rear compartments of the ambulances are refurbished from existing vehicles, then installed on a new truck chassis.

