Louisville officials introduce new look and tech for Metro EMS a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville officials introduce new look and tech for Metro EMS ambulances

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is showing off two new ambulances with an all-new look.

Metro EMS is switching to an orange color scheme to improve visibility on the road. The ambulances also have dual sirens and additional lights.

"This is going to reduce the motor vehicle collisions that our ambulances could potentially be involved in," Metro EMS Executive Director Jody Meiman said.

Metro Emergency Services spokesperson Mitchell Burmeister says the vehicles are experiencing additional wear and tear as the number of runs increase in the city.   

"In the last five years, we’ve seen a 31 percent increase in our calls for service for EMS units," Burmeister said.

The additional work can also take a physical toll on paramedics and EMTs.

Metro EMS purchased a power chair for lifting patients on stairs and a power stretcher.

"The power stretcher certainly has a great potential to reduce injuries to our paramedics and EMTs out in the field, as well as other first responders," Burmeister said.

Metro Emergency Services acknowledges the new trucks will not be able to help the community without enough people to drive them.

"We definitely have a shortage of EMTs and Paramedics in the state, as well as across the country, and so we are out there actively recruiting, but then also training, EMTs and Paramedics," Burmeister said.

Metro EMS will have eleven new ambulances for its emergency responders by the end of the year. 

The rear compartments of the ambulances are refurbished from existing vehicles, then installed on a new truck chassis.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.