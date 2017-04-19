Louisville Metro Council members frustrated with lack of answers from LMPD about hiring officers

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Suspects arrested for string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky

Suspects arrested for string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Are more police officers the answer to tackling the city's violence? Some Louisville Metro Council members say they want to hire 100 of them, but are frustrated with the police department's lack of answers.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad admitted that he needs more police officers Wednesday afternoon, but wouldn't tell council members how many.

At Metro Council's Public Safety Committee meeting, Conrad fielded questions about a resolution to put aside money to hire 100 new police officers, which could cost around $9 million.

The resolution is sponsored by Councilman Brent Ackerson (D-26), who says crime rates are up city-wide, something Conrad doesn't agree with.

Ackerson said more officers would address violent crimes in the city's hot spots, as well as rising property crimes in the suburbs. His study shows auto thefts are up in nearly every district in the city.

Both Ackerson and Councilwoman Angela Leet (R-7) asked Conrad how many officers the department needs.

"I'll have an opportunity to talk during the budget hearing," Conrad replied.

Conrad said he made recommendations to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer about how many officers should be included in the next budget, but he won't give away that number until the Mayor presents the budget later this month.

Council members were not pleased with Conrad's response.

"We asked the blunt question of what you think we should be at. He's our expert," Ackerson said. "Well, I don't feel like he's my expert anymore, because he won't tell me what he thinks is reasonable."

"There is some frustration from council members about some of the transparency issues with the police department, and many other agencies within metro government," said Councilman David James (D-6). "I think what the chief is really saying is that the number he wants, and the mayor will allow him to have, may be two different numbers."

Conrad declined a request for an interview after the meeting.

The Mayor's Office released a statement that said public safety is Mayor Fischer's top priority, and accounts for 60 percent of the city budget.

"When the Mayor presents his new budget next Thursday, citizens will see further investments in both short-term crime fighting via LMPD, and long-term initiatives through Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and other programs," said spokesperson Chris Poynter. "The Mayor has to weigh the city's many needs, from street paving to affordable housing to public safety and many others."

An independent staffing study commissioned for LMPD in 2015 states "the department appears to be fully staffed."

The resolution has been tabled until the Mayor presents his budget to council on April 28.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.