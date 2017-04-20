Be Our Guest: Get in shape with half-price gift cards to B. You Fitness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has a "Be Our Guest" deal to help get you in shape.
Owners Rashna Carmicle and Stephanie Bristow offer several fitness methods at their three B. You studios.
Thursday morning, they showed WDRB in the Morning viewers how to get a great workout in using mini trampolines.
And Thursday morning at 9, WDRB.com will offer $95 B. You gift certificates for a 5-Class Package for only $47.50!
The gift certificates are good for a five-class introductory package.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
B.You Fitness
Springhurst, 10513 Fischer Park Dr.
Louisville, KY 40241
502.425.0230
B.You Fitness
New Albany, 302 Pearl Street
New Albany, IN 47150
812.302.2348
B.You Fitness
St. Matthews, 3934 Chenoweth Square
Louisville, KY 40207
502.930.2348
