LMPD arrests man accused of robbing 4 businesses in 2 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing numerous charges after police say he robbed a bank and several businesses in less than two weeks.

According to arrest documents, 40-year-old Corey Commodore's alleged crime spree began April 5, when he robbed the Shoe Show shoe store in the 2800 block of west Broadway. Police say Corey brought items to the counter, but instead of paying for them he gave the clerk a note threatening to shoot her if she didn't hand over the cash.

According to police, Commodore left the merchandise behind, and a fingerprint found on one of the items later helped police identify him.

On April 13, police say Commodore was armed with a knife when he robbed Tommy's Place Restaurant in the 3400 block of Taylor Blvd. Police say Commodore stabbed a witness who tried to keep him from leaving in the torso and neck. Witnesses also told police Commodore was wearing a distinctive shirt during the robbery, which was later recovered by police.

On April 14, police say Commodore was armed with a knife when he entered the PNC bank on South Fourth Street and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Police say Commodore left the bank on foot after receiving the cash, but investigators found the clothing he wore during the robbery in a nearby dumpster, with the knife in the front pants pocket. A fingerprint left on the demand note helped police positively identify Commodore as the robber.

Later that same day, police say Commodore was armed with a rifle when he robbed Bright's Liquors in the 800 block of South 29th Street. The victim told police he recognized Commodore and led them to an apartment where he had been staying on 29th Street. That's where police say they found the clothing Commodore was wearing when he allegedly robbed Tommy's Place on April 13.

Commodore was arrested April 19 on Ormsby Avenue near Garvin Place. He is facing several charges, including four counts of armed robbery. He remains jailed at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $100,000 full cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.