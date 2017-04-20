Man faces charges for being naked and running into traffic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man faces charges for being naked and running into traffic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing charges for being naked and running into traffic in south Louisville. 

According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Kelley Uriah was taken into custody about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on New Cut Road.  Police were called to the scene on a report of a man running in an out of traffic. 

When officers arrived, Uriah admitted to smoking spice earlier in the day.  Witnesses showed police pictures of what happened and someone offered Uriah a pair of pants to put on. Officers put him in the back of a police cruiser, after determining he was so intoxicated he was a danger to himself and others. 

The report says police got Uriah out of the cruiser to keep him from kicking out the window. That's when he darted into traffic before being taken into custody again.  

Uriah faces charges of indecent exposure, public intoxication, escape and fleeing or evading police. 

