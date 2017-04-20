Pilots and planes get ready to entertain thousands during the Thunder Air Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keith Kaiser joined some pilots with their planes Friday morning at Bowman Field and the Kentucky Air National Guard Base as they prepare for the Thunder Air Show on Saturday, April 22nd.

Crews from around the country and Canada have landed here in Louisville to entertain thousands start at 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.

The line up includes aerobatic teams, fighter jets, aircraft from UPS and more.

Some of the aircraft will take some practice runs in the afternoon on Friday, April 21st.

