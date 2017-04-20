Husband and ex-wife arrested in connection with Grayson County m - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Husband and ex-wife arrested in connection with Grayson County murder



LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A husband and wife are facing charges in connection with the murder of a Grayson County man. 

Kentucky State Police say 39-year-old Chad Durbin of Elizabethtown was arrested Wednesday for the murder of 56-year-old Robert Hayes.  Hayes' body was found as few hours earlier Frontage Road in Leitchfield. There is no word on how he died.

Durbin's ex-wife, 35-year-old Tiffany Durbin of Leitchfield, was also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Both are being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.

 An autopsy is scheduled at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville on Thursday. 

