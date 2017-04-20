Mississippi couple allegedly smoked meth while 5-year-old was in car at Clark State Forest

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Suspects arrested for string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mississippi couple is facing drug and child neglect charges after investigators say they smoked meth near a toddler.

Indiana Conservation Officers say they found 52-year-old Bradley Gordon and his wife, 31-year-old Sheila Gordon, parked in a pickup truck near a shelter house at Clark State Forest in Henryville, Indiana on Wednesday.

The officers say the couple had been smoking meth while their 5-year-old daughter slept in the backseat.

The Gordons are charged with possession of meth and neglect of a dependent.

The 5-year-old has been placed with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

