Mississippi couple allegedly smoked meth while 5-year-old was in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mississippi couple allegedly smoked meth while 5-year-old was in car at Clark State Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mississippi couple is facing drug and child neglect charges after investigators say they smoked meth near a toddler. 

Indiana Conservation Officers say they found 52-year-old Bradley Gordon and his wife, 31-year-old Sheila Gordon, parked in a pickup truck near a shelter house at Clark State Forest in Henryville, Indiana on Wednesday. 

The officers say the couple had been smoking meth while their 5-year-old daughter slept in the backseat.

The Gordons are charged with possession of meth and neglect of a dependent.

The 5-year-old has been placed with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

