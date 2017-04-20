Food pantry opening to tackle hunger in Russell neighborhood

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's newest food pantry is located at the Plymouth Settlement House on west Chestnut Street in the Russell neighborhood.

City leaders, including Mayor Greg Fischer and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith gathered there Thursday morning along with Dare to Care officials to unload around 4,000 pounds of locally grown fruit, vegetables and other healthy food.

The Dare To Care Food Bank partnered with the Plymouth Settlement House to provide fresh groceries to people in the Russell neighborhood. The area was chosen after a poverty report done by the Greater Louisville Project indicated that Russell suffers some of the highest poverty rates in Louisville.

Dare to Care serves 13 counties.

Officials with the Food Bank say they'll work with the Plymouth Settlement House and local churches to keep the pantry stocked year-round.

"The opening of a new pantry here to help with food insecurity in our city, and for that to last not just this week during "Give A Day Week" but all year long, is another fantastic service," said Mayor Greg Fischer.

Dare To Care Executive Director Brian Riendeau says although the pantry is located in the Russell neighborhood, all are welcome.

"We are here primarily to serve the Russell neighborhood but anybody who needs food can come here," Riendeau said. "There are no requirements."

The Plymouth Settlement House is located at 1626 W. Chestnut Street. It's the 256th food pantry location in Metro Louisville. It officially opens April 21, and will be open every Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are in need food assistance or looking for nearby volunteer opportunities, please seek help with Dare to Care’s online interactive food resource map. You can access the tool by visiting the DaretoCare website by clicking the green “Need Food?” button in the top right corner.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.