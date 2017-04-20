Food pantry opening to tackle hunger in Russell neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Food pantry opening to tackle hunger in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's newest food pantry is located at the Plymouth Settlement House on west Chestnut Street in the Russell neighborhood.

City leaders, including Mayor Greg Fischer and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith gathered there Thursday morning along with Dare to Care officials to unload around 4,000 pounds of locally grown fruit, vegetables and other healthy food.

The Dare To Care Food Bank partnered with the Plymouth Settlement House to provide fresh groceries to people in the Russell neighborhood. The area was chosen after a poverty report done by the Greater Louisville Project indicated that Russell suffers some of the highest poverty rates in Louisville.

Dare to Care serves 13 counties.

Officials with the Food Bank say they'll work with the Plymouth Settlement House and local churches to keep the pantry stocked year-round.

"The opening of a new pantry here to help with food insecurity in our city, and for that to last not just this week during "Give A Day Week" but all year long, is another fantastic service," said Mayor Greg Fischer.

Dare To Care Executive Director Brian Riendeau says although the pantry is located in the Russell neighborhood, all are welcome.

"We are here primarily to serve the Russell neighborhood but anybody who needs food can come here," Riendeau said. "There are no requirements."

The Plymouth Settlement House is located at 1626 W. Chestnut Street. It's the 256th food pantry location in Metro Louisville. It officially opens April 21, and will be open every Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are in need food assistance or looking for nearby volunteer opportunities, please seek help with Dare to Care’s online interactive food resource map. You can access the tool by visiting the DaretoCare website by clicking the green “Need Food?” button in the top right corner.

