Former Ky. National Guardsman receives Air Force Cross

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retired Kentucky National Guardsman will receive one of the military's highest combat honors on Thursday.

Retired Master Sergeant Keary Miller will be awarded the Air Force Cross during a special ceremony in Hurlburt Field in Florida presided over by Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Goldfein.

'I don't think you can forget something that dramatic," Miller said. "But I think you can capitalize it into positive motivation."

Miller is being honored for his extraordinary heroism during combat operations in Afghanistan in March 2002. He came under fire during a 17-hour siege on a remote Afghan mountain called Takur Ghar. The Kentucky National Guard says he repeated risked is own life under enemy fire to help save the lives of ten U.S. service members and recovering seven who were killed in action. He also delivered ammunition to Army Rangers to fight the Taliban.

"We don't go out there picking missions to get medals," Miller told WDRB before the ceremony on Thursday. "We go out there to do what the Air Force recruited and trained us to do. Its not necessarily the medal its the oath that we take and enlistment we do to serve our country."

Miller, a former pararescueman in the Kentucky Air Guard's 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, was initially awarded the Silver Star for his heroism in combat. The honor was officially upgraded to the Air Force Cross in January.

