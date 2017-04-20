Kentucky Oaks jockeys to take part in this year's "Pink Out" - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Oaks jockeys to take part in this year's "Pink Out"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even the jockeys on the fillies in the Kentucky Oak will take part in this year's "pink out." 

The jockeys will wear pink pants for the first time.  Churchill Downs and the Norton Cancer Institute formed a partnership to raise awareness for preventive cancer care for women.  The are trying to reach those who don't have access to screenings and other services. 

Jockey Donna Brothers says she supports the choice. "Pink is actually my favorite color, so it's nice that they've decided to incorporate this particular shade of pink that they are using this year and to raise awareness for cancer in women and cancer in general."

The 2017 Survivor's Parade will include 143 breast and ovarian cancer survivors on the track at Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Oaks is Friday, May 5th. 

