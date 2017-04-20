Louisville Metro Corrections waiting for state to take custody of prisoners

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections could be housing fewer inmates by the end of the month.

Director Mark Bolton says the state could move as many as 180 prisoners from Metro Corrections to state custody.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections is making room for them by speeding up parole for certain inmates. It began implementing an emergency regulation this week to expedite the release of offenders who have already been approved for parole.

Steve Durham, the jail's assistant director, released the following statement on Wednesday:

This week Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Director Mark Bolton had a conversation with Kentucky Department of Corrections Commissioner Rodney Ballard about a proposed Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Emergency Regulation. Commissioner Ballard conveyed that the regulation would have the effect of creating an expedited inmate movement process to allow convicted felons to be removed from beds in county jails directly to a prison bed. Director Bolton was told that the regulation meant that up to 180 state prisoners would be moved from Metro Corrections into state custody before the end of April 2017. Metro Corrections, with the support of Metro Criminal Justice stake holders; and the dedicated help of Mike O’Connell, the Jefferson County Attorney, have been exploring all options to ensure long term compliance with state statutes and case law regarding the movement of state prisoners from Metro Corrections to state custody. We have an operational capacity of 1793 inmate beds. Today’s an inmate count pushed up against 2400. In recent week, because of the growing state prisoner population we reached an inmate population as high as 2500. Metro Corrections Officers are committed to providing proper care, custody and control of an inmate admitted to our custody. Over population of our jail with state prisoners puts a strain on Metro Corrections staff and impacts officer and inmate safety. That strain is a deep concern for Director Bolton.”

The Kentucky Department of Corrections is also reviewing options for reopening private prisons, although a final decision has not been made.

