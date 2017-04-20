Louisville Metro Corrections waiting for state to take custody o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Corrections waiting for state to take custody of prisoners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections could be housing fewer inmates by the end of the month. 

Director Mark Bolton says the state could move as many as 180 prisoners from Metro Corrections to state custody. 

The Kentucky Department of Corrections is making room for them by speeding up parole for certain inmates. It began implementing an emergency regulation this week to expedite the release of offenders who have already been approved for parole. 

Steve Durham, the jail's assistant director, released the following statement on Wednesday:

This week Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Director Mark Bolton had a conversation with Kentucky Department of Corrections Commissioner Rodney Ballard about a proposed Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Emergency Regulation.  Commissioner Ballard conveyed that the regulation would have the effect of creating an expedited inmate movement process to allow convicted felons to be removed from beds in county jails directly to a prison bed.  Director Bolton was told that the regulation meant that up to 180 state prisoners would be moved from Metro Corrections into state custody before the end of April 2017.  

Metro Corrections, with the support of Metro Criminal Justice stake holders; and the dedicated help of Mike O’Connell, the Jefferson County Attorney, have been exploring all options to ensure long term compliance with state statutes and case law regarding the movement of state prisoners from Metro Corrections to state custody. 

We have an operational capacity of 1793 inmate beds.  Today’s an inmate count pushed up against 2400.  In recent week, because of the growing state prisoner population we reached an inmate population as high as 2500. 

Metro Corrections Officers are committed to providing proper care, custody and control of an inmate admitted to our custody.  Over population of our jail with state prisoners puts a strain on Metro Corrections staff and impacts officer and inmate safety.  That strain is a deep concern for Director Bolton.”

The Kentucky Department of Corrections is also reviewing options for reopening private prisons, although a final decision has not been made.   

