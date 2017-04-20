Study: children shouldn't cross street alone until age 14 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Study: children shouldn't cross street alone until age 14

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study says children shouldn't cross the street alone until they are at least 14 years old.

Researchers at the University of Iowa found it takes more than a decade to develop the skills needed to decide when it's safe to cross the street. They say young children haven't developed the proper perceptual judgment and motor skills.

Researchers say parents should focus on teaching children to be more patient, and to pay more attention to their surroundings.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

