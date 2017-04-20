White House dinner includes Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock - WDRB 41 Louisville News

White House dinner includes Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock

WASHINGTON, DC (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump had a few friends over for dinner at the White House on Wednesday. and it was quite a guest list. 

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin was there along with rockers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock. Each of them have been long-time supporters of President Trump, but bringing them all together for one night is a lot of conservative star power. 

All three took photos with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office. And all three were pictured standing in front of a portrait of former First Lady Hillary Clinton. The photos are posted on social media accounts and websites. Among others taking pictures with the trio were presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway and White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Nugent wrote on his blog that the group ate dinner in the dining room and then discussed federal policy. Nugent is known for his love of hunting, wildlife conservancy and guns.  And he said he was proud to "break bread" with the president. 

We discussed various quality of life issues and how entrenched status quo political correctness has wrecked everything it has touched and how his administration is focused and dedicated to get back to the US Constitutional basics of government of, by and for the people.

President Trump summed it up when he humbly and proudly stated that he works for “we the people” and he will not let us down.

When his administration’s battlecry is “America first” you know we are on the right track after a long and embarrassing disconnect by the political posers who forgot they worked for us instead of vice versa.

The White House and President Trump have not commented on the dinner party. 

