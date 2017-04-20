Trooper cites 2 brothers for speeding in same week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trooper cites 2 brothers for speeding in same week

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Having a lead foot is apparently genetic for one central Indiana family.

On April 14, Trooper Don Farris was watching for speeders on I-74 near Pittsboro. He pulled over a Volkswagen for driving around 120 miles an hour. The 17-year-old driver told the officer he was late for work.

Less than a week later, Farris was again looking for speeders on I-74 when he clocked someone going 95 miles an hour. After he checked the 2-year-old's license, he realized both speeders were brothers. 

When Farris asked the 26-year-old how his brother was doing, he did not seem to know he had also been ticketed. Farris said the brother promised to tell their mother. 

