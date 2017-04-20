Jeffersontown installing security cameras at Veterans Memorial Park after vandalism

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An act of vandalism has led the city of Jeffersontown to take action.

The city is installing security cameras at Veterans Memorial Park after someone caused serious damage.

Muddy tread marks and a damaged electrical junction box are the only visible signs left of what happened two weeks ago when someone drove a vehicle through the park, snapping light poles and causing other damage.

"We're still looking for the person that did it," Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf told WDRB.

Dieruf says vandalism has not been a big problem at the park in the past, but this was a wake-up call.

The city council voted Wednesday night to install the cameras.

"If you allow the situation to fester, it becomes bigger. But if you eliminate the possibility of the situation ever happening, then it becomes cheaper, easier, better," said Dieruf.

The price tag is about $20,000. The cameras can be viewed and controlled from the police station, and through apps the officers will install on their phones.

"It will have license plate recognition at all ends of the park when you enter, so that we will know who's coming and who's going," said Dieruf.

Britteny Colyer and Heather Jones come to the park often with their kids. They say the cameras are a great idea.

"Even if we come in the evenings after school or for a cookout, any added security to keep families safer around here, I think, is a great plan," said Colyer.

Neither of the moms had any privacy concerns about the cameras.

"If people are doing what they should be doing, it's not a problem. Anything to keep our kids safer," said Jones.

The move to install the cameras comes as the city prepares to announce plans to upgrade the park, including adding an amphitheater.

"So with all that going on, and everything that's going on in the world, we would rather be proactive and put the cameras in now," Dieruf said.

The mayor hopes the cameras can be installed within 30 to 60 days.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.