Police identify suspect accused of shooting Shively resident in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police identify suspect accused of shooting Shively resident in his own home

Posted: Updated:
Kerry Barley (Source: Shively Police) Kerry Barley (Source: Shively Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police have released a picture of the man they say broke into a home and shot one of its residents early Wednesday morning.

Police named Kerry Barley as the man wanted in the case. His photo, provided by Shively Police, is included with this story.

Officers say they were called to Dixie Highway near Nobel Place around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a break-in. As officers responded, shots were fired inside the home. When Shively Police officers arrived, they found a man lying in the middle of Dixie Highway with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg.

The victim has not been identified, but police say he's in his mid-50s and had only lived in the home for two days. Police say he was alert and conscious when he was taken to University Hospital and, although he will need to have several surgeries, is expected to recover.

Police say it all started when Barley showed up at the home, demanding drugs and money. He allegedly broke in and shot the resident several times inside the home. The resident then stumbled into Dixie Highway, where a driver stopped to help. That's when police were called.

A woman who lives at the home says it is divided into apartments. She lives upstairs and described hearing the suspect kick down the front door, and then gunshots. 

"I was freaking out upstairs," she said. "I kind of felt helpless, there was nothing I could do. Praying they didn't get in, because I didn't have a clue who it was. The way my apartment is, we can't see the front door at all. Whenever I came downstairs you could still smell the gun smoke. There was blood everywhere."

Dixie Highway was shut down between Park Road and Nobel Place for about two hours as police conducted their investigation.

Police say Barley is considered armed and dangerous and is likely still in the area. He is wanted on assault, robbery and burglary charges.

"He's staying with someone, and that someone needs to help us locate him," said Sgt. Josh Myers of the Shively Police Department. "They need to turn him in. Anyone we find harboring this individual will be prosecuted as far as the law will allow. It is obviously for the best interest for Kerry to turn himself in."

If you have any information about this shooting call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181. If you have see Barley, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Previous story:

Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of Dixie Highway

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.