AG Beshear hosting 3-day training session to training police, public to stop sex trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning people to pay attention to more than the horses leading up to the Kentucky Derby. 

Beshear is hosting a three-day training session this week for law enforcement, prosecutors and others to try to put a stop to human trafficking, and authorities want the public's help. 

Officials say sex trafficking becomes a bigger problem as crowds gather in Louisville for the Derby festivities. The training runs through Friday at the Ramada Plaza.

A prostitution sting operation around Derby time landed a Michigan man in prison for nearly 20 years. 

