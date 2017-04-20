Kentucky's 'B corp' law seen as boon for companies with social mission

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.More >>
Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.More >>
An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.More >>
Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.More >>
Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.More >>
An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.More >>
According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.More >>
The board’s decision came after a spirited discussion in which some members defended U of L’s deal at the downtown arena, where city and state officials convinced the university to move its basketball games more than a decade ago.More >>
University officials and the Louisville Arena Authority have been hashing out a new agreement for months.More >>
About 87,550 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up about 3.5 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
The NRA has tentatively agreed to hold its 2022 meeting in Louisville, Jason Rittenberry, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, told the state fair board’s finance committee Monday.More >>
The Transportation Secretary said a key part of the president's plan will be letting companies invest in public works projects. Such collaborations between government and business – known as “public-private partnerships” – have been increasingly common in recent years.More >>
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd determined that M.A. Mortenson Co. likely told one of two companies vying for a subcontract to change its bid to create the “misleading appearance” of a cheaper proposal.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
The residents claim the sale would subsidize Charlestown’s economic development projects, such as the redevelopment of the low-income Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with rates paid by the utility’s existing customers.More >>
