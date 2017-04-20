Authorities identify motorcyclist killed after crash on Outer Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed after crash on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a motorcyclist killed after a crash on Outer Loop Wednesday morning.

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll, that man has been identified as 40-year-old Michael Needy.

The crash took place at 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of Outer Loop, near Grade Lane, and involved a motorcycle and a car, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that a person driving a Chevy Impala was traveling west on Outer Loop and was trying to turn left into the UPS Hub. Investigators say the driver did not yield and crashed into Needy, who was heading east on a motorcycle on Outer Loop.

Officials say Needy was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. The coroner's office lists his cause of death as "multiple blunt force injuries."

Police say there are no charges against the driver at this time.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.