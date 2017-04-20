Indiana University bars admission of any athletes with history o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana University bars admission of any athletes with history of sexual or domestic violence

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University will no longer admit athletes with a history of sexual or domestic violence.

Under a policy approved this month, the school is banning all prospective student-athletes, including transfer students and incoming freshman, who have been "convicted of or pleaded guilty or no contest to a felony involving sexual violence" from its programs.

The policy was started by Athletic Director Fred Glass.

The SEC initiated a ban on member institutions accepting transfer students with a history of serious misconduct, but the Big Ten has so far left decisions up to individual schools.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

