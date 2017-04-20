Indiana lawmakers draw up bill to force convenience store chain - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana lawmakers draw up bill to force convenience store chain to stop selling cold beer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers have come up with a plan aimed at forcing a convenience store chain to stop selling cold beer.

Ricker's convenience stores got around the law by installing seating and serving food. That allowed it to be classified as a restaurant, giving it the right to sell cold beer.

Now lawmakers have drawn up a bill they say sets the bar so high that Ricker's will have to stop selling cold beer by April of next year.

The House and Senate have yet to vote on the plan.

