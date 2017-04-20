UPDATE: U of L interim president releases statement after NCAA hearing

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

An animal farm recently opens in southern Indiana. After at least a decade, the owners' longtime dream to bring more animals and good news to their small community becomes a reality.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel issued a brief statement Thursday evening after U of L officials met with the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

The meeting concerned claims of inappropriate behavior involving strippers and prostitutes entertaining players and recruits in Billy Minardi Hall.

Dr. Greg Postel's statement, issued this evening, is as follows:

"We anticipated and received a full and fair review of the facts in the case today by the Committee on Infractions. We had the opportunity to present the information as we wished. It is anticipated that the Committee on Infractions will inform the institution on the specific findings and penalties in approximately six to eight weeks. We look forward to the final resolution of this matter."

Earlier this year, the NCAA rejected the University of Louisville’s claim that men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino adequately monitored the program, concluding that Pitino did not seek routine feedback about activities in a dormitory where a onetime aide arranged for strippers and prostitutes to entertain players and recruits.

U of L had disputed the NCAA’s allegation from last October that Pitino failed to show that he closely observed former director of basketball operations Andre McGee, who is accused of arranging the parties. In January, the university argued that Pitino had "exercised appropriate supervisory oversight of McGee."

But in a 118-page report sent to U of L in March, the NCAA’s investigative division determined that "Pitino did not supplement his trust in McGee with frequent spot-checks, including actively looking for and evaluating red flags, asking pointed questions and regularly soliciting honest feedback to determine if monitoring systems existed or were functioning properly."

"If Pitino saw no red flags in connection with McGee's interactions with then prospective and current student athletes, it was because he was not looking for them," according to the report.

