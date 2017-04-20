UPDATE: U of L interim president releases statement after NCAA h - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: U of L interim president releases statement after NCAA hearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel issued a brief statement Thursday evening after U of L officials met with the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

The meeting concerned claims of inappropriate behavior involving strippers and prostitutes entertaining players and recruits in Billy Minardi Hall. 

Dr. Greg Postel's statement, issued this evening, is as follows:

"We anticipated and received a full and fair review of the facts in the case today by the Committee on Infractions. We had the opportunity to present the information as we wished. It is anticipated that the Committee on Infractions will inform the institution on the specific findings and penalties in approximately six to eight weeks. We look forward to the final resolution of this matter."

Earlier this year, the NCAA rejected the University of Louisville’s claim that men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino adequately monitored the program, concluding that Pitino did not seek routine feedback about activities in a dormitory where a onetime aide arranged for strippers and prostitutes to entertain players and recruits.

U of L had disputed the NCAA’s allegation from last October that Pitino failed to show that he closely observed former director of basketball operations Andre McGee, who is accused of arranging the parties. In January, the university argued that Pitino had "exercised appropriate supervisory oversight of McGee."

But in a 118-page report sent to U of L in March, the NCAA’s investigative division determined that "Pitino did not supplement his trust in McGee with frequent spot-checks, including actively looking for and evaluating red flags, asking pointed questions and regularly soliciting honest feedback to determine if monitoring systems existed or were functioning properly."

"If Pitino saw no red flags in connection with McGee's interactions with then prospective and current student athletes, it was because he was not looking for them," according to the report.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

