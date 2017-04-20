Police investigating after 4 people shot in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after four people were shot in the Smoketown neighborhood Thursday night.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened around 8:30 p.m. That's when officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of East Jacob Street near Clay Street.

When officers arrived, they found three women with gunshot wounds. They were taken to University Hospital, but Mitchell says their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Mitchell says a man showed up at University Hospital about the same time with a "graze wound as the result of a gunshot." He says all four victims told police they were sitting on the porch of a home on Jacob Street when they heard gunshots from an unknown direction.

LMPD Homicide detective Lt. Emily McKinley says she knows people are upset about the constant violence in their neighborhoods.

"Everybody in the community has echoed that," McKinley said.

"You hear that through talking to people, you see it on social media. People are frustrated with these types of incidents, and we are too. But we aren't going to let that stop us. We are going to do our job. We are here every day. and we're going to do what we need to do to get to the bottom of this."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.

