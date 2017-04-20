St. Matthews home catches fire three times in 24 hours

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Arson is investigating after a St. Matthews home caught fire three times in less than 24 hours.

Firefighters aren't sure what started the fires at the house in the 200 block of Sage Road.

"The first time we heard sirens, I was actually in the front yard, and one of the trucks went past the house," said Jim Sams, who lives down the street.

Flames first broke out in Sams' neighbor's basement, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The second fire ignited in the back corner of the home around 7:45 p.m.

On Thursday, a third fire burned a front bedroom at 3:15 p.m.

"It's definitely not normal," said St. Matthews Fire Major Frank Flynn. "It's the first time in my career that we've been to the same location on two days for three different fires."

Flynn said it's unclear if hot spots ignited separate fires. But firefighters said flames broke out in different corners of the house, and after the first fire, the electricity was shut off, and no one was home.

"Within 30 minutes of us clearing the scene, we were dispatched to a second structure fire at the same location," Flynn said.

Metro Arson investigators interviewed neighbors to see if they noticed anything suspicious.

"It raises a little concern, but they'll find out what happened, and we'll address it as a neighborhood or we'll stick together as a neighborhood," said Sams.

A neighborhood that's now coming together for a family who lost their home.

"There've been neighbors coming in from every part of the neighborhood trying to help out and see what the family needs," Sams said.

Investigators said the home was insured. It's not clear how long it will take to determine what caused the fires.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.