Louisville Metro Council considers ways to tackle overcrowding at Metro Corrections

Louisville Metro Council considers ways to tackle overcrowding at Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has been asked to help tackle a serious overcrowding problem at Metro Corrections.

Metro Council's budget committee was asked to consider funding a part-time Jefferson County Attorney and public defender to speed up low-level cases.

The jail says it has housed as many as 2,500 inmates in recent weeks. That's about 700 over capacity.

"The more people you have crowded in a small area, the greater risk you're going to have that problems pop up," said Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine. "We need to concentrate our resources on the really dangerous people, keeping them locked up and keeping our community safe."

The overcrowding is blamed on several factors: an increase in the number of state inmates, an increase in inmates detoxing from drugs or alcohol, and an increase in the number of serious felony arrests in Louisville.

