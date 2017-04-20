Louisville Metro Council considers ways to tackle overcrowding at Metro Corrections

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.

An Arizona woman with mental problems has been sentenced to two life terms plus 20 years in the 2015 drowning deaths of her 2-year-old twins and the attempting killing of a 3-year-old son at their home.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

An LMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call that a child was in cardiac arrest early Saturday morning.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the graves in Clarksville along Blackiston Mill Road date between 1830 and 1900.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has been asked to help tackle a serious overcrowding problem at Metro Corrections.

Metro Council's budget committee was asked to consider funding a part-time Jefferson County Attorney and public defender to speed up low-level cases.

The jail says it has housed as many as 2,500 inmates in recent weeks. That's about 700 over capacity.

"The more people you have crowded in a small area, the greater risk you're going to have that problems pop up," said Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine. "We need to concentrate our resources on the really dangerous people, keeping them locked up and keeping our community safe."

The overcrowding is blamed on several factors: an increase in the number of state inmates, an increase in inmates detoxing from drugs or alcohol, and an increase in the number of serious felony arrests in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.