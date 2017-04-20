Bill would charge Indiana drivers gas tax, fees to pay for road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bill would charge Indiana drivers gas tax, fees to pay for road improvements

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers in Indiana may soon shell out ten cents a gallon extra for gas to pay for road improvements.

Republican lawmakers today revealed details of the plan to pay for new infrastructure.

In addition to the fuel tax hike, it also calls for new registration fees that will cost most drivers $15.

It's estimated the extra funding will create $1.2 billion a year for improvements to Indiana's crumbling roads and bridges. The bill also would authorize the governor to seek federal approval to implement tolling on interstate highways.

The plan still has to be approved by the full house and senate.

