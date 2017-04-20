Free WiFi to be installed on all TARC buses by June 1 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Free WiFi to be installed on all TARC buses by June 1

Posted: Updated:
One of the all-electric Zerobuses. One of the all-electric Zerobuses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You soon won't have to use your data when riding any TARC bus.

WiFi is currently available on about two-thirds of its fleet, but the rest will have the free service by June 1.

Meanwhile, TARC says a free app called "Transit" is growing in popularity among riders. It allows you to track where TARC buses are in real time.

