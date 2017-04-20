Board passes plan to merge Hardin County schools - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Board passes plan to merge Hardin County schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County could be one step closer to merging schools.

The Hardin County Board of Education passed a plan Thursday night that includes a proposal to combine schools. It would merge Lincoln Trail Elementary and East Hardin Middle at a new facility.

It would also build a wing for West Hardin Middle School students at the new Cecilia Valley Elementary.

The district is required to submit a facilities plan to the state every four years.

School officials say it could be several years before schools merge, and that plans are still subject to change.

