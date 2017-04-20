New Radcliff ordinance restricts smoking in parks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Radcliff ordinance restricts smoking in parks

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radcliff city parks just got a lot more restrictive for those wishing to light up.

A new ordinance prohibits using regular cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and smokeless tobacco products at the parks, except in a few designated areas.

One council member, Barbara Baker, voted against the ban. She says it's more restrictive than the smoking bans the federal government has within national parks.

The ordinance takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.