WDRB learns what it takes to become a competitive eater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Nathan's Famous is hosting a hot dog eating qualifier on Saturday at Thunder Over Louisville.

The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on July 4th.

Each year, 35,000 fans watch the hot dog eating contest in New York.

The first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest was on July 4th, 1916.

Joey Chestnut currently holds the title of hot dog eating champion. He also holds the world record by eating 73 hot dog and buns in ten minutes.

Last year's female champion, Miki Sudo, ate 38 1/2 hot dogs and buns in ten minutes.

The Kentucky qualifier contest begins at 5:00 pm on April 22nd at the Chow Wagon Stage.

