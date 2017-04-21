Student charged with threat to Valley High School - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Student charged with threat to Valley High School

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old student has been arrested after a threat was made at Valley High School Friday morning. 

Louisville Metro Police say the male suspect is a student at the school. He was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threatening and criminal mischief Friday morning. 

His name was not released, since he is a juvenile. 

LMPD's School Resource Officers (SROs) received the undisclosed threat about 8:30 a.m., and LMPD officers brought dogs in to sweep of the school around 10 a.m.

The school on Dixie Highway went on a level 4 security alert because of what JCPS said was "an external threat to the school." That means exterior and interior doors remain locked, with students remaining in locked rooms under supervision. 

The all-clear was given just before 11 a.m. 

Authorities emphasize that any and all threats made against schools or its personnel will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent possible with appropriate charges to follow.

In addition to any criminal charges, the suspect will also face discipline in accordance with the district code of conduct. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

