Louisville man charged in connection with fatal Park Hill shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood last month.

The shooting took place just before 8 p.m. on Bolling Avenue, near S. 22nd Street.

Police say two people were shot. One of the victims was shot in the chest and later died at University Hospital. That victim has been identified as 27-year-old Leondre Green.

The other victim, just grazed by a bullet, was conscious and alert.

It was the third shooting reported within an hour that night.

Louisville Metro Police have since charged 27-year-old Jeffrey Bell in connection with the crime.

According to an arrest report, Bell used a "handgun to shoot listed victim, who was later declared deceased."

Police say that, after the shooting, Bell fled and somehow disposed of the handgun, which was never recovered. Bell allegedly fled to Lexington, where he was captured about three weeks later.

Louisville Metro Police brought Bell back to Louisville Thursday morning. Currently, he is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.

It's not clear if more charges will be forthcoming.

