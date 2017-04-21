Grandmother charged after 2 young children found outside unsuper - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grandmother charged after 2 young children found outside unsupervised

Sonya Emrah (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Sonya Emrah (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Thursday after police say they found her two young grandchildren outside unattended. 

According to the arrest report, police were sent to the 3100 block of Auburn Circle just before 4 p.m. on April 20 after receiving reports of a young child wandering in the street. An officer arrived to find a 3-year-old boy wearing only shorts. Police say the child was about a block from his home. 

Police spoke with neighbors, who pointed out the child's home. No one answered the front door as the officer was knocking, and that's when he noticed a 2-year-old boy in the back yard with a large pit bull. After several minutes of knocking, police say the children's grandmother, 53-year-old Sonya Emrah, answered the door and spoke to the officer. 

According to the arrest report, Emrah told police she had been "upstairs cleaning her room" and didn't know where the children were. 

Emrah was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal abuse. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

