Find your dream home at the free Tour of New Homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Tour of New Homes presented by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville happens on April 29 & 30 from noon to 6 p.m.

It's the area's only scattered-site new home tour and is Louisville's largest new home open house.

More than 50 new homes and nearly two dozen subdivisions, in a variety of price points in Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham Counties, are participating in the free tour.

The homes on the tour range from furnished model homes to complete homes with options for custom finishes.

You will be able to plan your self-guided tour with the FREE ParadeCraze app, available for Apple or Android devices.

The app features a photo of each home, home details, such as square footage and asking price, and driving directions.

