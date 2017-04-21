Pedestrian hit and killed on La Grange Road identified - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pedestrian hit and killed on La Grange Road identified

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on La Grange Road Wednesday night.

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor, that man was 69-year-old Stephen Layman. 

St. Matthews Police say Layman was walking on La Grange Road, near Kentucky Avenue, just before 9 p.m., when he was hit by an SUV. The driver stopped at the scene.

The coroner's office says Layman was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. His cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

St. Matthews Police do not expect to file charges.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.