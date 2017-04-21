City of Louisville pays $1.6 million after 2008 police pursuit t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Louisville pays $1.6 million after 2008 police pursuit that left 4 teens dead

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government agrees to pay $1.6 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the families of four boys who died in a police pursuit that ended in a crash. 

The mother of Marc, Demar and Jamar Claybooks will receive $960,000. The parents of Aaron Shields will receive $640,000.  The boys died December 18, 2008 in a stolen car driven by a then 16-year-old Herbert Lee. When Louisville Metro Police spotted the stolen Honda, they began a high-speed pursuit that ended in a fiery crash at First and Hill Streets.  Lee was the only survivor and was later charged in their deaths. 

The boys had been on a field trip with Youth Alive, but there wasn't enough room in the vans to return home. They were allegedly told to get into a car driven by Lee.  

Lee was convicted by a jury in October 2010 on four counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Jamar, Demar and Marc Claybrooks and Aaron Shields. He served less than three years.  He is now serving a ten year sentence, after pleading guilty in 2014 to several charges including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police.  He was busted in a stolen car and police say he kicked out the window of a patrol car to try to escape.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.