Academy @ Shawnee teacher named semifinalist for 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A middle school science teacher at the Academy @ Shawnee has advanced in the 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year competition.

Apryl Moore is one of nine semifinalists who are among 24 educators that were named 2018 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award winners. Three other local teachers -- Mandy Ridenour from Audubon Traditional Elementary; Kim Joiner from Noe Middle and Taylor Clements from Atherton High -- were among those named.

Moore has been a teacher for nine years and has spent the past four years at Shawnee.

The Kentucky Teacher Achievement Awards have recognized more than 500 teachers and awarded three-quarters of a million dollars since 1988.

Competing for Elementary Teacher of the Year are:

Natasha Craft , Pulaski Elementary, Pulaski County

, Pulaski Elementary, Pulaski County Belinda Raye Furman , Sherman Elementary, Grant County

, Sherman Elementary, Grant County Carla Oetinger, Ryland Heights Elementary, Kenton County

Middle school semifinalists are:

Jennifer Meo-Sexton , Bondurant Middle, Franklin County

, Bondurant Middle, Franklin County Olga Payne, Daviess County Middle, Daviess County

In the high school category, the semifinalists are:

Kellie Clark , Randall K. Cooper High, Boone County

, Randall K. Cooper High, Boone County Doug Logan , Randall K. Cooper High, Boone County

, Randall K. Cooper High, Boone County Ryan New, Boyle County High, Boyle County

Other Teacher Achievement Award winners include:

Amber Adams , Wrigley Elementary, Morgan County

, Wrigley Elementary, Morgan County Lori Clements , West Louisville Elementary, Daviess County

, West Louisville Elementary, Daviess County Wendy Gamblin , West Broadway Elementary, Hopkins County

, West Broadway Elementary, Hopkins County Cheryl Nance , Collins Lane Elementary, Franklin County

, Collins Lane Elementary, Franklin County Jennifer Beasley , Meece Middle, Somerset Independent

, Meece Middle, Somerset Independent Ashley Haynes , Hazard Middle, Hazard Independent

, Hazard Middle, Hazard Independent Brianne McDowell , Mason County Middle, Mason County

, Mason County Middle, Mason County Ashley McGaughey , Spencer County Middle, Spencer County

, Spencer County Middle, Spencer County Amy Argo , Lyon County High, Lyon County

, Lyon County High, Lyon County Misty Bivens , LaRue County High, LaRue County

, LaRue County High, LaRue County Benjamin Davis , Campbellsville High, Campbellsville Independent

, Campbellsville High, Campbellsville Independent Cortney Flannery, Betsy Layne High, Floyd County

All 24 teachers will be honored at a ceremony on May 16 in the State Capitol Building in Frankfort. Governor Matt Bevin, Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt and Sam Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Valvoline, will honor the teachers and recognize the Kentucky Elementary, Middle and High School Teachers of the Year.

From this group of three finalists, the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be named and will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Valvoline will present the 24 Teacher Achievement Award recipients with cash awards and certificates at the awards ceremony. In addition to cash awards, the three Kentucky Teachers of the Year also will receive custom-designed glassware commemorating their accomplishments, and all 24 educators will be honored at a special luncheon after the ceremony.

Judging was conducted in March by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators commissioned by Valvoline and the Kentucky Department of Education, many of whom have more than 25 years of teaching experience. Applications included information on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences and involvement in their respective communities, as well as letters of recommendation from peers, students, parents, administrators and others.

The Kentucky Teacher Awards program combines the best elements of what was formerly known as the Ashland Teacher Achievement Awards that was sponsored by Ashland Global Holding Inc. Valvoline, a publicly traded company headquartered in Lexington, Ky., which is pending final separation from Ashland Global Holding Inc., now sponsors the Teacher Achievement Awards and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year programs.

