UPDATE: Man kicked in the head several times during Jeffersontow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Man kicked in the head several times during Jeffersontown assault has died

Posted: Updated:
Frank Henry (image source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Frank Henry (image source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man who was kicked in the head several times during an assault in Jeffersontown has died.

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll, that man has been identified as 41-year-old Michael Ryan Flinchum. The coroner's office lists his cause of death as blunt impact injuries to the head and neck.

Police have already arrested a Louisville man and charged him with first-degree assault in connection with the case. Frank Henry, 49, was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 200 block off Daleview Lane, near Brownsboro Road.

According to an arrest report, Henry was involved in a fight with Flinchum on April 18. The incident happened on Locust Avenue, near Watterson Trail. 

Investigators say Henry threw Flinchum on the ground and kicked him in the head several times while wearing steel-toed boots. Flinchum was taken to Baptist East Hospital, where he died the next day.

The people who lived near Henry say things got out of control quickly the day of the incident, and that some neighbors tried to stop it.

"There was a couple people trying to pull the guy off of him," said Ray Dennison. "They couldn't do it. He must've been pretty upset to kick someone's head in."

Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker says the police department is in contact with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to discuss the possibility of upgraded charges against Henry.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.