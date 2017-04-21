UPDATE: Man kicked in the head several times during Jeffersontown assault has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man who was kicked in the head several times during an assault in Jeffersontown has died.

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll, that man has been identified as 41-year-old Michael Ryan Flinchum. The coroner's office lists his cause of death as blunt impact injuries to the head and neck.

Police have already arrested a Louisville man and charged him with first-degree assault in connection with the case. Frank Henry, 49, was arrested Tuesday at his home in the 200 block off Daleview Lane, near Brownsboro Road.

According to an arrest report, Henry was involved in a fight with Flinchum on April 18. The incident happened on Locust Avenue, near Watterson Trail.

Investigators say Henry threw Flinchum on the ground and kicked him in the head several times while wearing steel-toed boots. Flinchum was taken to Baptist East Hospital, where he died the next day.

The people who lived near Henry say things got out of control quickly the day of the incident, and that some neighbors tried to stop it.

"There was a couple people trying to pull the guy off of him," said Ray Dennison. "They couldn't do it. He must've been pretty upset to kick someone's head in."

Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker says the police department is in contact with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to discuss the possibility of upgraded charges against Henry.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.