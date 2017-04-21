Manager accused of stealing $30,000 from Louisville Build-A-Bear - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Manager accused of stealing $30,000 from Louisville Build-A-Bear store

Posted: Updated:
Maggie Jo Paulley (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Maggie Jo Paulley (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a manager for stealing $30,000 from Build-A-Bear.

Police say it happened from Oct. 7, 2016 to April 14, 2017, at the Build-A-Bear Toy Store at 4130 Summit Plaza Drive. According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Maggie Jo Paulley worked at the store as a manager when she took money from the business.

In total, she's accused of taking $30,000.

Police say she admitted to taking the money.

Paulley was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.