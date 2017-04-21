Manager accused of stealing $30,000 from Louisville Build-A-Bear store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a manager for stealing $30,000 from Build-A-Bear.

Police say it happened from Oct. 7, 2016 to April 14, 2017, at the Build-A-Bear Toy Store at 4130 Summit Plaza Drive. According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Maggie Jo Paulley worked at the store as a manager when she took money from the business.

In total, she's accused of taking $30,000.

Police say she admitted to taking the money.

Paulley was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

