Ribbon cutting planned May 25th for renovated Clarksville Cove A - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ribbon cutting planned May 25th for renovated Clarksville Cove Aquatic Center

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is getting ready to open its newly-renovated Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center. 

A ribbon cutting for the Caribbean-themed facility will be held Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

Nearly a dozen Clarksville Elementary School children will be the first to use the pool and new slides. They are being rewarded for excellent behavior during the school year. 

Clarksville Cove will open to the public Saturday, May 27 at 11 am. A special preview night will be held for Clarksville residents only on Friday, May 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first 300 people to show their Clarksville, Indiana ID at the door, will be allowed to visit Clarksville Cove for FREE.

The facility originally opened in 1995 and was in poor repair with outdated and failing equipment.The Clarksville Parks and Recreation department spent roughly $4 million in upgrades paid for by property tax revenue maily from businesses. Visitors will now enjoy new play structures, water slides, and discovery streams. 

Planning for the new design was to require three lifeguards instead of 12 and have a new concessions space, smoking area, and birthday pavilion. 

Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center
800 S. Clark Boulevard
Clarksville, Indiana

Related stories: 

Renovations begin at Clarksville Aquatic Center

Clarksville aquatic center closing for season during Caribbean-themed makeover

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.