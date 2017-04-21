KFC enlists a new actor to play Colonel Sanders in latest ad - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KFC enlists a new actor to play Colonel Sanders in latest ad

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  There is a new colonel for KFC. 

Actor Rob Lowe is the latest to star in commercials for the Louisville-based fast food giant.  KFC describes Lowe as hunk who may seem an unusual candidate to play the elderly Colonel Harlan Sanders.

The former "brat pack" actor dons the white suit and string tie to help KFC promote its new Zinger sandwich.  

The commercial features him in a space suit talking about taking the hand-breaded sandwich to space.  Lowe is best-known for roles on the "West Wing" and "Parks and Recreation." 

KFC has been enlisted various stars to play the iconic colonel including Billy Zane, Jim Gaffigan, Norm Macdonald, George Hamilton and Darrell Hammond.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.