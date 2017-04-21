KFC enlists a new actor to play Colonel Sanders in latest ad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new colonel for KFC.

Actor Rob Lowe is the latest to star in commercials for the Louisville-based fast food giant. KFC describes Lowe as hunk who may seem an unusual candidate to play the elderly Colonel Harlan Sanders.

The former "brat pack" actor dons the white suit and string tie to help KFC promote its new Zinger sandwich.

The commercial features him in a space suit talking about taking the hand-breaded sandwich to space. Lowe is best-known for roles on the "West Wing" and "Parks and Recreation."

KFC has been enlisted various stars to play the iconic colonel including Billy Zane, Jim Gaffigan, Norm Macdonald, George Hamilton and Darrell Hammond.

