WKU student government calls for free tuition for slavery repara - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WKU student government calls for free tuition for slavery reparations

Posted: Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Western Kentucky University's Student Government Association has passed a resolution calling for free tuition for black students as reparations for slavery.

News outlets report that the resolution, which passed 19-10 with one abstention, also urges the creation of a special task force to research test-optional and geographically-weighted admissions to reduce inequality in higher education.

Student Government Association senators Andrea Ambam and Brian Anderson wrote the resolution, which they describe as a message to the administration.

Outgoing WKU President Gary Ransdell says he understands the resolution as a conversation-starter, but the university will not adopt it as official policy. He says he has spent the last year engaging in dialogue with black student leaders and the university is focusing on assisting underrepresented minorities, low-income and first-generation students.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.