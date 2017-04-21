Two brothers indicted in Louisville postal carrier's shooting in 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville brothers have been charged in an indictment with conspiracy to murder and attempted murder of a U.S. postal carrier and assault of a federal employee.

Marcus Bennett, 40, is facing a total of seven charges in connection with the shooting of Da'Ron Lester as he was delivering mail on his route in west Louisville on Feb. 10, 2016. His next court appearance is set for April 26, 2017.

Eric Bennett, 38, was initially charged in a grand jury indictment with attempted murder of a federal employee, forcible assault of a federal employee, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The superseding indictment includes those charges and adds four new charges: conspiracy to murder and attempted murder of a federal employee; the two firearms charges (possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use or possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime); and a drug trafficking charge.

Both men had federal charges against them dismissed last year after a video surfaced that appeared show them in a Louisville courtroom on an unrelated case at the time of the shooting, but those charges were re-filed this week.

A third man, Jaliyah Young of Louisville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin and marijuana. According to the indictment, beginning in June of 2015, and continuing to April 19, 2017, all three three men conspired with each other to possess with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and marijuana.

An affidavit says shortly after the shooting, officials got two tips that Lester "...delivered packages containing illegal drugs on his route and that he failed to make a recent delivery."

Officials also got a tip about Marcus Bennett, known as "MIZ" on the streets, connecting him to the shooting. Investigators say they learned he's "a member of the Victory Park Crips."

The documents say Marcus Bennett asked Lester to help deliver drug packages. Lester, who survived the shooting, told investigators that two weeks before the shooting, Bennett asked him about a package that went missing. He said he didn't know anything about it.

Lester explained the conversation ended with Marcus Bennett telling him to "Stay Safe."

The affidavit says Lester identified Eric Bennett as the shooter with Marcus in the passenger seat.

Federal officials say Lester has previous convictions for drug related crimes.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.